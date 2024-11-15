World-class Neurologist Pavel Traubner Dies Aged 83

Bratislava, November 15 (TASR) - Professor Pavel Traubner died at the age of 83 in Bratislava before midnight on Thursday (November 14), the Central Association of Jewish Religious Communities (UZZNO), of which Traubner was the honorary chairman, posted on a social network on Friday.

The Jewish association pointed out that Professor Traubner was a world-class neurologist. "During his professional career, he became an integral part of Slovak neurology, educated many young specialists and continued to contribute actively to the development of medicine," it said, highlighting his personality in the context of a defender of democracy, tolerance and minority rights. "He was a tireless fighter for the preservation of the history and culture of the Jewish community in Slovakia," stressed the Central Association of Jewish Religious Communities.

The association also emphasised the very human dimension and "unmistakable character" of Professor Traubner. "He was a man with a big heart, willing to help anyone who needed it," it pointed out.

The Central Association of Jewish Religious Communities also expressed its conviction that Professor Traubner's work and values will live on. "Our memory of him must not only be associated with feelings of sadness at his passing, but also with expressions of admiration for his active life and appreciation of his contribution to medicine, to the Jewish community and to Slovakia as a whole," it emphasised.