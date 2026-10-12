Zilina Railway Hub to Operate as Normal as of Tuesday

Zilina, 12 October (TASR) - After almost two weeks, the exceptional train service arrangements at the Zilina railway hub - introduced following the infrastructure fire on 30 September - will come to an end on Tuesday, 13 October, state-run railway infrastructure operator ZSR posted on social media on Monday, adding that following successful load tests on the traction power supply, services will resume as normal at 8 a.m.

"The load tests carried out with the traction power supply switched on, which took place over the weekend and on Monday, went without a hitch. We're therefore resuming operations as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, 13 October 2026 in the same mode as before the fire," stated ZSR.

The infrastructure operator added that, over the coming days, experts will continue to closely monitor processes and activities at the junction so that they can intervene immediately should any unusual situation arise. "The cause of the fire isn't yet known. We're also working with an independent expert to establish the cause. Once the expert report has been received, we'll provide the public with detailed information," added ZSR.

Emergency operations at Zilina railway station have been in place since 30 September. Passenger rail carrier ZSSK, as the operator, has adapted train services in line with the capabilities of the railway infrastructure. Under the adjusted arrangements, long-distance trains continued to run, and engines using an independent power supply were utilised for trains passing through the Zilina hub. Several regional trains were cancelled, and passenger trains were replaced by bus services.