Zilinka: Changes in Whistleblower Protection Must Be in Line with Constitution

Bratislava, December 11 (TASR) - Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka has doubts about the retroactive nature of part of the government's amendment to the Whistleblowers Protection Act, and he's therefore warned Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) in a letter that the draft fundamentally violates the principle of legal certainty and the principle of constitutionality, TASR learnt from spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office Zuzana Drobova on Monday.

"As the government's draft law grants the prosecutor-general important rights and obligations in protecting the rights of whistleblowers regarding anti-social activities, as well as their employers, I consider it necessary that a constitutionally compatible legal regulation should be adopted," said Zilinka.

According to the amendment, protection for whistleblowers against serious anti-social activities should no longer be provided to members of the Police Corps as of the date when the bill enters into force.