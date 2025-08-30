Almost 10,000 People Visit Presidential Palace on Open House Day

Bratislava, 30 August (TASR) - Almost 10,000 people visited the Presidential Palace during the Open House Day on Saturday, one of the highest-ever attendances recorded for this event, the President's Office has informed TASR.

The Open House Day was officially opened by President Peter Pellegrini in the front courtyard of the Presidential Palace. He also met visitors.

Inside the palace, visitors could see representative rooms, as well as state decorations of all kinds and the state seal of the Slovak Republic. A programme, prepared in cooperation with several organisations and institutions, was also held at the residence of the head of state.