Bear Attacks Cyclist Near Martin, Leaving him Injured

Valca/Bratislava, 9 August (TASR) - A bear attacked a man riding a bicycle in the Valcianska Dolina valley near Martin (Zilina region) on Saturday evening (8 August), pulled him to the ground and caused multiple injuries, TA3 television reported on Sunday, adding that the man has been taken to a hospital in Martin.



Petra Klimesova, the spokesperson for the Emergency Medical Service Operations Centre, told TASR that two emergency medical service crews attended the scene.



"Rescuers transported the 55-year-old man, who had multiple open wounds, to a hospital in Martin," she added.