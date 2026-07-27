Three Villages in Kosice Region Declare Emergency Over Hailstorm Damage

Michalovce/Bratislava, 27 July (TASR) - A storm accompanied by large hail caused damage in several villages in the Kosice region on Monday afternoon, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency in the villages of Palin, Zemplinska Siroka and Senne.



In Senne, officials are continuing to assess the extent of the damage. Mayor Marcel Nemcik said around 60 family houses have been affected, with most sustaining roof damage across the village. The storm also damaged vehicles, smashing windows and causing other destruction.



Palin also reported extensive damage. Mayor Tibor Tomko said virtually the entire village has been hit. Hail has damaged roofs, greenhouses, polycarbonate shelters and vehicle windows, while strong winds also uprooted trees. Tomko compared the hailstones to ping-pong balls in size. The municipality is now coordinating the response and dealing with the storm's aftermath.



In Zemplinska Siroka, the hailstorm has mainly damaged asbestos cement roofs. Mayor Miroslav Cicak estimated that around 40 of the village's more than 300 family houses have been damaged, according to a preliminary assessment.



The storm, accompanied by hail and strong winds, swept through Michalovce and the surrounding area on Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to incidents involving fallen trees and branches, as well as damaged roofs. Residents of the three villages shared photographs of large hailstones, damaged homes and vehicles on social media.

