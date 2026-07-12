Bear Injures Man in Central Slovak Village, Authorities Issue Warning

Zavazna Poruba/Bratislava, 12 July (TASR) - State Nature Conservancy (SOP) has warned of a bear in the area of the village of Zavazna Poruba (Zilina region).



According to TV Joj, the bear attacked a man working outside his home on Saturday evening (11 July), causing minor injuries.



The conservancy said the area is being monitored by the NAPANT Intervention Team.



"We urge residents and visitors to exercise increased caution when moving around the area, including forest roads, hiking trails and adjacent woodland. We recommend avoiding travelling alone, particularly in the early morning and evening, and paying close attention to your surroundings," SOP officials said.



They advised that anyone encountering a bear should remain calm, avoid approaching the animal, and immediately contact the emergency services on 112 or the intervention team.



Mayor Vladimir Mlyncek told TASR the incident occurred in the built-up part of the village, about 100 metres from the municipal office.



"Fortunately, it ended with only light injuries. Police and paramedics attended the scene, treated the man and took him to hospital for the necessary examinations," Mlyncek said.



He added that members of the intervention team arrived within two minutes of the attack being reported, as they regularly monitor the area because of increased bear activity.



"This is the third case of a bear entering the village this year, but the first in which a bear has attacked a person," the mayor pointed out.