HaZZ: Forest Fire in Western Slovakia Spreads Across up to 150 Hectares

Trstin/Bratislava, 7 August (TASR) - Nearly 50 firefighters are tackling a forest fire in Trstin, in the Trnava region, the Firefighter and Rescue Service (HaZZ) reported on social media.



Strong winds are complicating firefighting efforts by fuelling the spread of the blaze. Members of the Western Ground Firefighting Module have been deployed, while a helicopter is also being dispatched to the scene. Firefighters said they are monitoring the area using drones.



The Trnava Regional Directorate of the Firefigther and Rescue Service said the forest fire in the Small Carpathians mountain range has affected approximately 100 to 150 hectares.