Benova to Lead Smer-SD's Slate into EP Elections, Followed by Blaha and Kalinak

Bratislava, March 7 (TASR) - Current MEP Monika Benova will lead the governing Smer-SD party into the European Parliament (EP) elections in June, while Parliamentary Vice-chair Lubos Blaha will be number two and Erik Kalinak number three on the party's slate, Premier and Smer-SD chairman Robert Fico told a news conference on Thursday.

"This is no sort of game, so don't think that we are pushing forward known political faces to attract votes only for them to give up on the result and stay where they are," stated Fico. He declared that Blaha and Kalinak will give up their seats in the Slovak Parliament and leave for Brussels if they are elected as MEPs.

The party's slate will also include lawyer Judita Lassakova, current MEP Katarina Roth Nevedalova, Gabriel Dome, as well as other candidates for individual regions, said Fico.

Fico will expect the elected MEPs to take up a clear position on the issue of European Union (EU) reform when it comes to proposals to streamline decision-making. For Smer-SD, the red line will be removing the right of veto for some member states. "MEPs for Smer-SD will unequivocally repeat that as soon as any country is stripped of the right of veto, that will be the beginning of the end of the EU," stated Fico.

Concerning the issue of migration policy, Smer MEPs will push to ensure that no illegal migrant crosses the borders of Slovakia, stated Fico, adding that illegal migration must be addressed in the countries of origin. He pointed out that the next big issue will be EU enlargement. In this case, MEPs for Smer-SD will make sure that political criteria are not given precedence when it comes to the accession of countries to the Union. In the field of common agricultural policy, he expects the protection of national-state interests.

"We view Slovakia's EU membership as a success story. We're not enthusiastic about whose hands the European Union is in today, but the EU project is right and very good," stated Fico.

Smer-SD intends to kick-off the campaign for the EP elections on May 1, 2024. The entire Smer-SD leadership will take part in it, regardless of whether they are running for the EP or not.

The EP elections in Slovakia will be held on Saturday, June 8. Slovaks will elect 15 MEPs for a five-year term. Political parties have until Sunday (March 10) to submit their slates for the EP elections.

