Children's Diseases Institute Offers Help to Children's Hospital in Kiev

Bratislava, July 8 (TASR) - The National Institute of Children's Diseases (NUDCH) in Bratislava has offered to help a children's hospital in Kiev, Ukraine, with the placement of seriously ill children after Monday's attack, TASR was told by NUDCH communication manager Zuzana Cizmarikova.

"A suitable environment for the paediatric patient and the parents' feeling that their child is in a safe place where they can find the help and care they need must be paramount for us. Our goal is to provide immediate support to the most vulnerable - children who find themselves in a particularly difficult situation and, if necessary, our colleagues can turn to us for other diagnoses," noted hospital's director Peter Barton.

Russian troops carried out large-scale missile attacks on various Ukrainian cities on Monday, including the capital Kiev, where a children's hospital was also hit. Authorities reported at least 20 casualties from different parts of the country. Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko, called it the worst attack on the Ukrainian capital since the start of Russian aggression in 2022.