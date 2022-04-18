Police: Jan K. Apprehended in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bratislava, April 18 (TASR) – Former National Criminal Agency (NAKA) head of operatives Jan K. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons], facing charges of leaking confidential information, was apprehended in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday (April 17), spokesperson of Police Corps Presidium Michal Slivka has confirmed to TASR.

“I’m at liberty to say that a partnership Interpol-Sarajevo force confirmed the apprehension of Jan K. We won’t provide any more information at this point,” Slivka told TASR.

Jan K. was an Internal Affairs Inspectorate witness testifying against four NAKA investigators who work on high-profile corruption cases and face prosecution over alleged manipulation of investigation.

A prosecutor of Special Prosecutor’s Office pressed charges against Jan K. in late January over bribery, misuse of a public official’s powers and obstruction of justice.