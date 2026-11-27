Bratislava, 27 November (TASR) – Non-parliamentary party Democrats has raised concerns over the deployment of a surveillance system in a vehicle operating along the Slovak-Polish state border.



The party said that the cameras in the monitoring vehicle reportedly use Chinese software, raising questions about security. However, the Interior Ministry told TASR that it saw no problem with the technology, claiming that it has met the requirements for placing products on the European Union market.



"Matus Sutaj Estok must answer some basic questions. What specific software does the surveillance vehicle use? Who has access to the camera footage and data? Are the systems security-certified, and have they been vetted by the National Security Authority? When it comes to protecting the state border, we cannot risk sensitive security data being accessible to someone over whom Slovakia has no control," said Monika Podhorany Masarikova, a member of Democrats's presidium.



The party also pointed out that other countries were addressing security concerns relating to Chinese technology. It announced its plan to submit a report to the National Security Authority (NBU), which has already told TASR that it deals with "every report concerning a possible threat to the security interests of the Slovak Republic within the scope of its statutory powers".



The Interior Ministry said it saw no security concerns regarding the deployment of the technology. Ministry spokesperson Matej Neumann told TASR that, for security reasons, the ministry wouldn't comment on the specific software solution.



"Footage is stored locally in the vehicle. In its current configuration, the camera system is not connected to the internet, does not communicate with external networks, and data from the cameras is not transmitted outside the vehicle. Access to the recordings is restricted exclusively to authorised members of the Police Corps," he said.



Neumann also explained that the vehicle is used to inspect the transport of hazardous materials and timber, as well as to detect environmental crime, including poaching and the illegal entry of motor vehicles into protected areas.



"We are convinced that any investigation prompted by the announced report from the representative of the non-parliamentary party will merely confirm the facts we have outlined. At the same time, we'd like to know whether the planned report will also cover cameras of the same brand ordered by Bratislava under Mayor Matus Vallo. We expect the same standards to be applied when assessing security, regardless of who procures the equipment. The Interior Ministry can already confirm that the camera installed in the command vehicle is a recording device operating offline," Neumann added.

