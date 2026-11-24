Bratislava, 24 November (TASR) - I don't agree with the European Commission's demand "pressuring" Slovakia to hold off on drafting domestic legislation regulating social media for children until final measures have been adopted at European Union (EU) level, President Peter Pellegrini told a press conference on Tuesday, adding that he considers legislation presented by Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD) to be in line with current European regulations and that he believes that Slovakia has every right to adopt a domestic solution well before the EC itself has prepared one.

The education minister stated that, as this is a solution based entirely on current European legislation, Slovakia was obliged to seek the European Commission's opinion. "And there's a three-month deadline for this. It will end in December," he said. According to both the president and minister, the European Commission hasn't even begun the legislative process yet, and, in their view, final pan-European measures can be expected only in 2028, or perhaps even later.

Pellegrini urged the education minister, as soon as possible after the notification process at EC level has concluded, to resubmit to Parliament the section of the bill on the regulation of social media that he previously removed from the de-radicalisation bill. "So that Slovakia can be among the countries that are genuinely tackling this problem and restricting children's access, from a specific age, to social media, which has already been scientifically proven to have a negative impact on them," said the president.

Drucker added that it was precisely in order to meet the deadline that the regulation of social media for children was excluded from the de-radicalisation bill. "But I want to confirm that we plan to proceed with regulating social media once we've received the European Commission's opinion," he stated, adding that the ministry is prepared to evaluate substantive discussions with experts and to consider, for example, a ban for those under 15.

"I refuse to suggest that we're devising some sort of domestic, local solution. The proposal is fully in line with current European legislation, and we've rejected the European Commission's position - which they've already communicated to our colleagues in Austria - that they should wait 12 months," said Drucker, adding that 11 countries have supported this, including not only the entire V4 (Visegrad Four: the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) but also Austria, Germany and France. According to him, the countries "have unequivocally supported the stance that, on the one hand, we support joint efforts towards better regulation, but on the other, we reject the European Commission's attempts today to prevent us from using the available legal tools to protect children online."