Kolackov/Bratislava, 26 November (TASR) – Children's Commissioner Jozef Miklosko has expressed his condolences to families in the village of Kolackov (Presov region), where one child died and two others are still missing following an overnight fire, TASR learnt on Thursday.



The blaze, which swept through a Roma settlement shortly after midnight, affected around 50 children. Miklosko also used the occasion to highlight the critical situation facing children from marginalised Roma communities.



"The news from Kolackov is tragic. Our thoughts are with the parents and all the children who fled their burning homes during the night. I'd like to thank the firefighters, police officers and everyone at the scene who are doing everything possible to find the missing children," said Miklosko.



He underlined that the children who survived the fire need not only shelter but also peace and security.



"These children have lost almost everything, with winter just around the corner. No child should ever have to experience such fear. Alongside temporary accommodation, warm clothing and food, they also need professional psychological support and adults who will stay by their side even after the cameras have gone. When arranging alternative accommodation, keeping families together must be the top priority," added the commissioner.



The Office of the Children's Commissioner will continue to monitor the situation closely in the coming weeks. It's repeatedly drawn attention to the intolerable conditions faced by children living in marginalised communities.



"As long as children in Slovakia live in dwellings in which a single spark can reduce an entire street to ashes within minutes, such tragedies will continue to happen. Today is a time for help and mourning. Afterwards, it will be time to ask questions that we must all consider," said Miklosko.



One child died and two others are still missing following the fire. Emergency services took a child suffering from burns to hospital in Stara Lubovna. A 49-year-old man suffering from hypertension was also treated at the scene.



The fire has been contained, and firefighters are continuing to extinguish hidden hotspots and search the affected area.