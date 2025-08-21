DNA Levels in COVID-19 Vaccines Far Below Maximum Approved, Says SAV

Bratislava, 21 August (TASR) – An analysis of the composition of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has clearly shown that these vaccines contain only trace amounts of DNA molecules, far below the maximum level set, TASR learnt from the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) on Thursday.

Statements and publications claiming high levels of DNA, including those that prompted the SAV analysis, are based on technically incorrect procedures and/or misinterpreted results.

Such claims are false and misleading, according to a SAV statement sent by Andrea Nozdrovicka from the academy to TASR.

SAV established that the small amount of residual DNA found in mRNA COVID-19 vaccines consists of very short segments that do not code for any functional proteins and originate from the DNA template used in mRNA production. The vaccines also do not contain any other impurities, and most importantly, they do not contain graphene compounds, clarified SAV.

SAV noted that it will provide detailed results as soon as it receives authorisation from the Health Ministry.

At the same time, SAV warned that public statements and publications claiming high amounts of DNA in the vaccines — alongside unfounded and "nonsensical" assertions about the dangers of vaccination — represent a dangerous stoking of public fear that gravely endangers both individual and public health.

In April, Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice–SD) asked SAV to test samples of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Experts were tasked with preparing a comprehensive report including a quantitative analysis of DNA presence and other substances in selected retention batches of vaccines used among the Slovak population, as well as an analysis of their potential impact on the human body. The cost of the analysis was estimated at approximately €350,000.

Back in March, Peter Kotlar, the Government Proxy for Investigating the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic, submitted an expert report on the analysis of mRNA vaccines used in Slovakia to Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka. According to Kotlar, his analysis confirmed that all tested vaccine batches are capable of altering human DNA, which he claims may lead to the development of several serious diseases.