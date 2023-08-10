Bratislava, August 10 (TASR) - A total of 72,993 people applied to vote by mail from abroad in the snap general election due to be held in September, Premier Ludovit Odor, tasked with managing the Interior Ministry, announced at a press conference on Thursday.

This is the highest-ever number seen in the history of independent Slovakia. Meanwhile, more than 3,000 people of the total have already submitted their ballot for the election.

"I believe that the significantly high interest in voting by mail can be attributed, among other reasons, to the fact that the system is now simpler and also because there was an information campaign by the Interior Ministry and other ministries, while other organisations were also involved quite effectively," Odor opined.

The premier noted the number of applications indicates voter interest but doesn't automatically mean that all those who applied will cast their vote in the end.

Votes sent by mail are processed and counted when they are delivered to the Interior Ministry, and they must be delivered by September 29.

The applications came from a total of 131 countries, with the largest proportion originating from the Czech Republic.