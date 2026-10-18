Election26: Pellegrini Urges Voters to Prioritise Candidates' Abilities

Bratislava, 18 October (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini hopes voters will choose their representatives wisely in the combined regional and local elections, taking particular account of candidates' abilities and their track records in serving the public.



"Slovakia will hold regional and local elections this Saturday. I believe people will make good choices. When selecting their mayors, regional governors or councillors on municipal and regional assemblies, I hope they will focus above all on candidates' abilities and the work they have done for people so far," the president posted on social media on Sunday.



Pellegrini pointed out that he addressed the local elections in his State of the Republic address delivered in Parliament, underlining that the elections' outcome influences how a particular municipality, town or region will develop.



"These are very concrete, practical matters influencing the everyday lives of our people, and I really see no reason why parliamentary politics should play a role in this," he stated.



He conceded that it was natural for many candidates for mayor or regional governor to run with the backing of political parties. "But we should remember that local and regional elections are about the candidate. They are about an individual who has either done a great deal of good work for people in their municipality or town, or someone with a positive life story who has the qualities needed to do the job," the president added.



The combined elections to municipal and regional self-governing bodies will take place on Saturday, 24 October. Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Voters will elect mayors, members of municipal or city councils, regional governors and members of regional assemblies. In Bratislava and Kosice, they will also elect the mayors of their respective city boroughs and members of borough councils.