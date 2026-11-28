Kosice, 28 November (TASR) - New Archbishop of Kosice Marek Forgac was ceremonially installed in his office at St. Elizabeth's Cathedral on Saturday.

Forgac was appointed by Pope Leo XIV on 14 October, replacing in the post Bernard Bober, who had led the archdiocese since 2010.

Following his inauguration, Forgac outlined his priorities, which include caring for priests, families, youth, vulnerable and marginalised people, as well as engaging within the digital space.

The new archbishop emphasised his openness to working with priests, members of religious orders and laypeople. He even plans to establish a formal advisory team made up of people from different backgrounds, including non-believers. According to him, the aim is to get feedback on how the Church is perceived by the public. His first steps will include establishing a new presbyteral council and forming a diocesan pastoral council, which has been lacking in the archdiocese until now.

The outgoing archbishop accepted the handover of the office with equanimity and made no secret of his delight that Forgac - one of the three candidates he had proposed, and with whom he had worked closely for ten years - has become his successor. "Today, a great weight has been lifted off my shoulders. He has caught it and taken the burden upon himself. Previously, I was his bishop; now the roles have reversed and he has become my bishop," noted Bober, adding that he would support his successor with his prayers and offer assistance whenever needed.

In a social media post following the inauguration, House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) thanked Bober for his 16 years of service. At the same time, Rasi highlighted the importance of shared responsibility at a time when much of the public debate focuses on what divides people. In this context, he pointed to the spiritual, charitable, social and educational role of the Church. "As a native of Kosice, I am particularly pleased that this role is being assumed by someone who was born in our city, knows its people and has devoted a significant part of his life to working with young people, education and providing spiritual guidance of individuals," said Rasi, wishing him good health, wisdom, patience, God's blessing and success in living up to his episcopal motto.

The new archbishop has been a priest since 1999. He studied theology and psychology, and has served as an auxiliary bishop of Kosice since 2016.

