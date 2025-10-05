Fico: Military Hospital Construction in Presov on Track for 2027 Completion

Presov/Bratislava, 5 October (TASR) – The construction of the new military hospital in Presov is progressing according to plans, as the Defence Ministry and the responsible project team have set up the process to ensure the hospital will be completed and ready for handover in 2027, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated during a Sunday press conference at the construction site, in the presence of Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD).



The hospital was transformed into a military facility to allow the Defence Ministry to participate in the project using its own resources.



„This is a great example of how we are aware of our commitments to foreign partners, while also recognising that these funds can be used differently than just to purchase weapon systems," said Fico, adding that the hospital will be open to the public.



Over the past year, an additional 20,000 square metres of construction has been added to the project.



„Some facilities had to be added to meet requirements, and the hospital will be one floor higher than originally planned. This change slightly delayed the project as it also affected the foundation work," Kalinak explained.

He noted that the hospital, along with an additional section, will offer around 1,300 beds.



The overall cost of construction is expected to be approximately €450 million, with an additional €100 million allocated for equipping medical facilities.

The hospital is planned to include around four CT scanners, four MRI machines, six additional CT scanners, over eight angiography units, and 21 observation rooms.



By the end of October, the new contractor responsible for the civil section of the hospital will begin taking over the project.



„We will do our best to meet the deadline and deliver this massive hospital — spanning more than 200,000 square metres of construction space — within a record timeframe of three years," the Defence Minister added.