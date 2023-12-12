Fico: Opposition Committing Economic Treason on EU Soil

Bratislava, December 12 (TASR) - The opposition in Slovakia is committing economic treason in the European Parliament and before the European Commission, claimed Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following the government session on Tuesday.



According to Fico, opposition representatives are demanding at meetings in the European Parliament and with EC officials that the Slovak government's right to vote in EU bodies should be restricted and that EU funds for the country should be suspended.



"I strongly protest against the fact that representatives of the current opposition are writing letters directly to the European Commission and representatives of European institutions. I protest against the fact that they are openly lying in these letters," said Fico. In his view, the opposition is harming Slovakia, and especially the public.



"The opposition is going down this road again because it knows it cannot defeat us either in terms of agenda or expertise and professionalism, so it's decided to follow the path of destroying public finances, economic terrorism on EU soil and doing the wrong thing at any cost," the prime minister opined.