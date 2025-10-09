Fico: Slovak Government to Suggest Revision of Combustion Engines Ban

Bratislava, 9 October (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) intends to propose to Hungarian Premier Viktor Orban that the latter, as the premier of the presiding country, should convene a V4 (Visegrad Four - Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland) meeting on the issue of revising the planned ban on combustion engines before the European Council (EC) meeting scheduled for 23 and 24 October.

Fico told a news conference following his meeting with representatives of the automotive industry that he wants to suggest to EC President Antonio Costa that the EC's conclusions have created the conditions for a discussion on the future of the EU's automotive industry and its sustainability.

Fico, along with Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD), asked employers engaged in the sector whether or not they think that a revision to the ban on internal combustion engines is necessary, what it should look like, and whether other decisions affecting the automotive industry should also be changed.

"An atmosphere indicating that the 2035 target needs to be reformed, that this target must undergo revision, prevailed completely" said Fico. According to him, any specific changes will be the result of negotiations, as some carmakers have already invested more in preparing themselves for electromobility and some have explicitly focused on producing electric cars.

The premier noted that the automotive industry generates 10 percent of Slovakia's GDP, makes up 44 percent of the country's exports, directly employs 125,000 people and provides an additional 220,000 jobs indirectly. Therefore, any negative shift in automotive production would mean a disaster for Slovakia, stressed Fico.