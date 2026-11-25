Bratislava, 25 November (TASR) - It's important for Europe to have its own strong voice in security-related decision-making, which is one of the key benefits of European cooperation, said President Peter Pellegrini, who welcomed ambassadors of European Union (EU) member states to the Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

"I view it important for Europe to have its own, and at the same time strong, voice in decisions concerning our security. I see this as one of the fundamental benefits of European cooperation. Together, we are able to promote our interests and influence decisions that shape our future," Pellegrini posted on social media.

At the same time, the head of state thinks that Europe should learn to leverage its economic strength better. He emphasised the need for affordable energy, a competitive industry, and a functioning single market. He argued that if a young company develops a successful technology in Slovakia, it should not encounter new obstacles at every subsequent border. "It is, above all, our citizens who must feel the results of European cooperation, through job security, affordable energy prices, better public services, and opportunities for their children," stated Pellegrini.

The war in Ukraine was discussed during the president's meeting with the ambassadors. In this context, the president stressed the need for Europe to play an active role in peace negotiations and seek a diplomatic solution to the conflict. He said that Slovakia is ready to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The discussion also touched the issue of further EU enlargement, which was described by Pellegrini as an investment in the security and stability of the European continent. According to him, candidate countries must meet the set conditions, but the Union must be ready to act once they do so. He voiced support for continuing the integration process of the Western Balkan countries and maintaining fair and equal conditions for all candidate countries. In this context, he expressed support for Montenegro's EU perspective, including the possibility of its accession in 2028, provided that all requirements are met.

The meeting with the ambassadors of the EU member states was a regular semi-annual gathering, held on the occasion of the approaching date of conclusion of Ireland's Presidency of the Council of the EU (31 December). Lithuania will take over the presidency on 1 January, 2027.

