Premier: Slovakia Needs More Probation and Mediation Officers

Bratislava, April 4 (TASR) - Slovakia needs more probation and mediation officers who will supervise the conduct of alternative sentences for convicted people, stated Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) following an inspection day at the Justice Ministry on Thursday.

"There are some 80 of them at the moment, and we need maybe up to 300," noted Fico. Justice Minister Boris Susko (Smer-SD) added that the number of these officers might reach the required level in four years. The need for an increase in the number of probation officers will also have to be taken into consideration when drafting the state budget, so that the ministry will receive adequate money for this, stated the premier.

Fico and Susko spoke about how to ensure that there are enough qualified administrative staff for the judiciary. According to the premier, these posts are not well-paid, and so their salaries will go up. "The minister will have my support here. These are not sums that will threaten our plans regarding the consolidation of public finances," stated Fico.

Susko pointed to the fact that court proceedings have become longer due to protractions. Individual courts are in a catastrophic condition from the material, technical and decision-issuing viewpoints, stated the minister, adding that he has undertaken to address these issues so that judicial proceedings will become rapid and efficient. An analysis is currently underway at individual courts that should result in changes, added Susko.

The premier praised the Justice Ministry's work on amending the Penal Code that resulted in the scrapping of the Special Prosecutor's Office. At the same time, he called on the Constitutional Court to decide on the suspended effect of some provisions of the Penal Code as soon as possible.