Firefighters Manage to Extinguish Fire in Tatra National Park

Vysoke Tatry, 16 August (TASR) - Firefighters have managed to completely extinguish a wildfire in the Tatra National Park in the High Tatra mountains, the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) announced on social media.

Dozens of professional and volunteer firefighters tackled the blaze, which broke out in the area below Popradske pleso mountain lake on Saturday afternoon (15 August), for more than 24 hours.

The fire was completely extinguished shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday. "The responding units are gradually returning to their bases, while monitoring remains in place at the site to ensure that any potential re-ignition of the fire is detected in time," said HaZZ.

On Saturday, members of the Poprad HaZZ District Directorate from fire stations in the towns of Poprad, Vysoke Tatry and in the village of Mengusovce (all Presov region) were involved in the operation. Members of the volunteer fire brigades from the villages of Strba, Sunava, Batizovce and Gerlachov (all Presov region) also took part, as did the East group of the ground-based forest firefighting module. A UH-60A Black Hawk helicopter was also deployed to fight the fire, making a total of 21 water drops.