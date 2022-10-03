Defence Minister Nad Meets New US Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana

Bratislava, October 3 (TASR) – Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad received new US Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana at the Defence Ministry on Monday, ministry’s spokesperson Martina Koval Kakascikova has told TASR.

On this occasion, Nad confirmed Slovakia’s interest in continuing intensive bilateral cooperation with the United States as the country’s strategic partner in the field of defence and security.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the security of the whole Euro-Atlantic area represents a dramatic change to the security environment. Russia’s aggressive actions mean a challenge and a threat to Slovakia and the security of all allies,” stated Nad. At the same time, they underline the need for effective international cooperation in strengthening the collective defence of allies, including in the field of information security.

The two officials also touched the issue of modernisation of the infrastructure and equipment of the Slovak Armed Forces, in which the USA is a key partner. This can be attested by the procurement of F-16 fighter jets and UH-60M Black Hawk multi-purpose helicopters, as well as the recent provision of a USD 200 million grant for the procurement of military equipment.