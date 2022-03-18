Dutch, Germans to Send Three Patriot Missile Defence Systems to Slovakia

Amsterdam/Bratislava, March 18 (TASR) – The Dutch government on Friday said it would send a Patriot missile defence system to Slovakia, as part of NATO moves to strengthen air defences in Eastern Europe, TASR learnt on Friday.



The defence system will be located near the Sliac air base (Banska Bystrica region).

“The worsened safety situation in Europe as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes this contribution necessary,” Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement, adding that Germany is also sending two Patriot systems to Slovakia.

The delivery of the Patriot missile defence system to Slovakia is part of NATO’s efforts to strengthen the Alliance’s eastern flank in connection with the war in Ukraine. The Dutch military has owned this system since 1987 and has recently modernised it.