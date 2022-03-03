Government to Give Ukraine Military Equipment Worth €6.27 million

Bratislava, March 3 (TASR) – Slovakia will donate military equipment to help Ukraine, and the Government has decided to release funds for this purpose in the amount of €6.27 million, according to a resolution adopted by the Cabinet at its meeting on Thursday.



“In the context of the massive unprovoked military aggression of the Russian Federation towards Ukraine, it is proposed that the Slovak Government approves the donation of military equipment to Ukraine,” reads the approved document.

The proposal was submitted by Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO). “Ukraine has asked Slovakia to donate military equipment. The Defence Ministry has proposed to donate to Ukraine military equipment worth a total of €32.2 million,” says the document. The ministry added that it will use the possibility of reimbursement of certain expenses from the European Union and on the basis of bilateral agreements.