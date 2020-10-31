Nad: Advisers of British PM Studying Slovakia’s Mass Testing for Coronavirus

Bratislava, October 31 (TASR) – Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) announced on Facebook on Saturday that “Britain has asked us to provide our precious experience and counsel from this ground-breaking project to the closest advisers of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson”.

Nad was referring to the countrywide testing for the coronavirus in Slovakia on Saturday and Sunday under the remit of the military.

“Foreign countries, apart from looking at the preparations and course of our across-the-board testing, are gradually preparing their crisis management teams for situations that would result in decisions to take up the same course of action,” said Nad.