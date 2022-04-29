Nad: Poland Ready to Protect Slovakia’s Airspace

Bratislava, April 29 (TASR) – Poland is ready to protect Slovakia’s airspace when its MiG-29 fighters are unable to fly, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) announced following his meeting with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak on Friday.

“We’ve discussed this with Poland several times, and I’m very pleased that the minister has confirmed today that, as soon as the necessary legislative measures are taken, Poland will be ready to take care of the security of our airspace until the F-16 aircraft that we’ve procured from the USA arrive,” said Nad.

The Slovak minister pointed to the serious problems that Slovakia has with operating the MiG-29 fighters from the technical, international-political and security points of view, as well as in terms of the availability of pilots.

Nad also said that he’s ready to hold talks about the potential provision of the MIG-29 fighters to Ukraine once Slovakia’s airspace is protected.