Slovakia Signs Agreement on Purchase of 3D Radar Devices with Israel

Bratislava, March 25 (TASR) – Slovakia will purchase 17 mobile 3D radar devices for its Armed Forces from Israel, TASR learnt on Thursday.

An inter-governmental agreement worth €148.2 million was signed by the two countries’ representatives in Bratislava on Thursday. At the same time, a contract on cooperation with the Slovak defence industry was signed. The main sub-contractor will be the state-run Aircraft Repair Company in Trencin (LOTN).

“LOTN will have production capacity for the first time since 1993. It will produce microwave modules for radar devices, which is the heart of radar, worth €27.6 million,” said Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO). Over €44 million (30 percent of the order) should thus head to the Slovak defence industry.

Nad highlighted the fact that over €11 million was saved when compared to the plan of the ministry’s former management.

The radar equipment will replace 24 older radar devices, as the technical lifespans of all but one have already ended. The tender to buy radar devices was announced by the former government, but Nad changed some its elements in order to boost transparency. Israel’s bid was evaluated as the most advantageous, while fully meeting the requirements of the Slovak Armed Forces.