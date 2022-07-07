Slovakia to Become Member of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee

Bratislava, July 7 (TASR) – Slovakia has been elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, TASR has learnt from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Along with Uzbekistan, Slovakia will begin its four-year mandate on November 28, 2022, during the committee’s 17th session in Morocco.

“Slovakia’s election is an appraisal of our high level of expertise in the field of preserving traditions and living heritage, but also an appreciation of the ministry’s diplomatic activities. Our lobbying efforts culminated in a highly successful performance by Slovak folklore ensemble SLUK at UNESCO premises,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korcok (a Freedom and Solidarity/SaS nominee), adding that as a committee member, Slovakia will be even more active in sharing good practice in using intangible heritage to support a sustainable way of life with the international community.

UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage Committee was created by the Convention of 2003, which Slovakia was among the first countries to ratify in 2006. The 24-member committee is the main executive body of the Convention and, at the same time, the body that decides on recording items on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Slovakia has eight items on the list, including the fujara (a shepherd’s pipe) and its music, bagpipe culture, modrotlač indigo dyeing, wire crafts and falconry.