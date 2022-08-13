Ukraine Gets First Four Zuzana 2 Howitzers It Ordered from Slovakia

Bratislava, August 13 (TASR) – Ukraine has taken over the first four from the eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers that Slovakia is supposed to deliver to it via Konstrukta Defence company falling under the Defence Ministry’s remit, the ministry confirmed for TASR on Saturday.

Kostrukta Defence signed a commercial contract for the delivery of Zuzana howitzers with Ukraine in early June.

Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad (OLaNO) said that Slovak howitzers will be very useful for the Ukrainian armed forces, as artillery systems are a key element of combat support in the ongoing war in Ukraine and are used in a wide range of operations.