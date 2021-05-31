UVZ: Quarantine Measures after Entering Slovakia Changing as of Monday

Bratislava, May 31 (TASR) – Quarantine measures for people entering Slovakia have changed as of 6 a.m. on May 31 in line with a travel traffic lights scheme, as stipulated in a Public Health Authority (UVZ) regulation, TASR has learnt from UVZ spokesperson Dasa Rackova.

Countries have been allocated colours based on their levels of risk – green, including EU countries and countries with high vaccination rate and favourable epidemiological situations; red – i.e. countries with unfavourable epidemiological situations; and black – countries to which the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry doesn’t recommend that people should travel.

Upon arriving from a green country, people must undergo 14 days of quarantine, which can be ended by a negative PCR test taken on arrival. People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, who have overcome the disease within the past 180 days and children up to 18 years are exempted from mandatory self-isolation.

People coming from a red country will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine that can be ended by a negative PCR test, but not earlier than on the eighth day.

Travellers entering from a black country will have to stay in quarantine for 14 days regardless of the result of the test.

In addition to EU countries, the list of green countries includes Australia, China, Greenland, Iceland, Israel, Macao, Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Red countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Cuba, Egypt, Georgia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mongolia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, the USA and Uzbekistan.

All other countries found neither on the green, nor the red list, have been defined as black. These countries have been affected by dangerous coronavirus variants or are linked with unavailable, non-credible or poor-quality data.