Gaspar: Volume of Hate Speech Has Increased Year after Assassination Attempt

Bratislava, May 15 (TASR) - The amount of hate speech in society has increased by over 200 percent a year after the assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD), the security and intelligence services informed the Security Council at its session on Thursday, House Vice-chair Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD) told a news conference following the session.

Gaspar said that the premier will fully inform the media about the issue following the government session on Thursday. The news conference was also attended by parliamentary defence and security committee head Richard Gluck (Smer-SD) and head of the Government Office Juraj Gedra.

Gaspar announced that the security forces haven been keeping an eye on a man who wanted to come to the town of Handlova (Trencin region), where the government will hold its away-from-home session on Thursday afternoon. According to him, he's made several hate-fuelled posts on social networks that politicians presented at a news conference.

"I want to draw your attention to this badge on the clothing of a person who threatened Robert Fico in a video. It's a badge that can unequivocally be called an extremist symbol, a fascist symbol of the Edelweiss assault unit, which you all know as an anti-partisan unit that fought against those who were liberating Slovakia or who fought in the Slovak National Uprising [during WWII]," said Gaspar. According to information available to Gaspar, the man is a member of the extra-parliamentary 'Democrats' party.

Gedra, also with regards to the presented video, stated that a year after the assassination attempt, a wave of hatred is spreading through Slovakia, supported by opposition leaders and some media outlets. "I'm afraid that another big problem, another tragedy, is being born here," he said, pointing to the consequences that hate-filled calls can have for society.

Both of them expect the police to take a more active role in the matter. However, according to Smer-SD representatives, the facts mentioned are not only of a criminal, but also a political nature. They have asked political leaders via the media to distance themselves from similar statements. Gaspar confirmed that the protection of some politicians has been enhanced.

Gluck called on the opposition parties in Parliament in particular to distance themselves from ties with the 'Democrats'.

