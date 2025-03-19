Government Approves over €1.5 million for Projects in Kysuce Area

Vysoka nad Kysucou, March 19 (TASR) - The cabinet has approved over €1.5 million for local governments and organisations operating in the Kysuce area (Zilina region), with almost €1.1 million to be used on projects by towns and villages in the districts of Cadca and Kysucke Nove Mesto.

The decision was made at the away-from-home session held in the village of Vysoka nad Kysucou on Wednesday, where the cabinet dealt with the social-economic situation in the area and proposals for improving it.

The government also earmarked €100,000 for Kysuce Hospital Cadca for reconstructing its waiting rooms, €100,000 for the town of Cadca for reconstructing a client centre, and €95,000 for the Bystrica Valley Micro Region for repairing a bridge on a cycle path.

Smaller amounts will support, for example, the biathlon sports club with €20,000, while €10,000 will be given to the Kysuce Observatory in Kysucke Nove Mesto, and €14,000 has been earmarked for the local branch of the Slovak Red Cross.