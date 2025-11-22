Government: New Central Authority to Replace Whistleblower Protection Office

Bratislava, 22 November (TASR) - At its special session on Saturday, the government approved setting up the new Crime Victim and Whistleblower Protection Office that should take over the agenda of the compensation of crime victims from the Justice Ministry and replace the current Whistleblower Protection Office.

The government also passed fast-track proceedings for the bill sponsored by the Interior Ministry.

"The aim is to respond to the biggest problems that stemmed from the application of the law so far, chiefly insufficient rights of an employer of a protected whistleblower and the unclear connection between a whistleblower and an employer in providing protection," stated the Interior Ministry in its explanatory report. According to the ministry, the practice showed that employers' rights were not sufficiently protected.

"This step will eliminate the unequal and disproportionate position of an employee and an employer," added the ministry.

The ministry further said that the bill should also address the reduced effectiveness of institutional protection of crime victims and whistleblowers, which is currently divided among several state bodies.

The law should enter into force on the day of its announcement.