Greenland Situation Raises Concerns, Admit Slovak Government Ministers

Bratislava, 21 January (TASR) – Growing geopolitical tensions arising from statements made by the US administration and its ambitions to acquire Greenland are a cause for concern, said Tourism and Sport Minister Rudolf Huliak (Independent) and Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) on Wednesday.



Huliak said that the same standards should apply when assessing every threat to international law, and he described US statements about the possible annexation of the island as unacceptable.

From the perspective of the current geopolitical situation, he therefore doesn't view talks on cooperation with the United States in the field of civilian nuclear energy as fortunate. "The USA doesn't appear to me to be a reliable partner at present," he said.



Huliak also stressed that the European Union must begin to change so that it can itself be a guarantor of security for its member states. In this context, he didn't rule out the idea of a joint European army.



Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Richard Takac doesn't believe that talks with the USA on cooperation in civilian nuclear energy are a mistake. "So far, we only have an agreement that establishes a framework for possible cooperation," he noted.

He welcomed the fact that Slovakia is seeking ways to ensure energy independence in the future.



However, Takac noted that he isn't pleased by the tensions linked to declared US ambitions regarding Greenland, either. "I hope that the situation won't escalate and that a way to resolve this will be found," he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that the current geopolitical situation, including the 'Greenland' issue, provides a reason to prepare for various scenarios. "So, we need a back-up plan and to prepare for a situation that may arise," he argued.



US President Donald Trump has insisted that Greenland, an autonomous Danish island, is key to the security of the United States and NATO. However, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday (20 January) that the European Union will be "unwavering" in its response to Trump's threats regarding Greenland.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also pledged that his country will stand up to "bullies". EU leaders will meet to discuss the issue at an extraordinary summit on Thursday (22 January).