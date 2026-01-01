House Chair: We Have Unique Opportunity to Refine Social Climate in 2026

Bratislava, 1 January (TASR) - In 2026, we have a unique opportunity to cultivate the social climate, said Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) in his New Year address on Thursday, noting that if the tone and content of public debate can be changed this year, more will be done for Slovakia than meets the eye.

Rasi pointed out that Slovakia is marked by internal conflicts, division and an inability to find common ground even on fundamental issues concerning the future.

"The past year can be described without hesitation as a year of fundamental contrasts. It was a mosaic of powerful human stories, but also of serious failures that shaped the mood in society," said the House chair, pointing out that Slovakia also experienced a year of gloomy, passion-driven politics that brought hatred into society and divided people in families and workplaces.

"Intolerance dominated the public space and social networks, contaminating our thinking, and few people were able to completely avoid its influence," noted Rasi, adding that positive examples were pushed to the margins and an image of the country as a place without hope, from which people must leave, was systematically created. "We allowed politics, with all its negatives, to enter our daily lives. Some politicians became part of our subconscious by spreading aggression and intolerance," said the parliamentary head.

Rasi maintained that today the task is to restore politics to its original meaning, serving the public and making politics a space for dialogue, decency and the search for solutions. "If politics is to serve people again and not divide society, we must enter 2026 with questions about what we want to do together to make it better than the previous year and how each of us can contribute to this," he said.

According to him, the answers to these questions must be sought in a timely manner because Slovakia is marked by internal conflicts, division and an inability to find common ground even on fundamental issues concerning the future. He opined that this phenomenon is not unique to Slovakia. "We can see negative emotions amplified by social media all over the world," he noted, adding that in 2026 people will face the challenge of finding a balance, protecting social justice and at the same time responsibly consolidating public finances.

"The vision must be a Slovakia that creates dignified living conditions, supports economic growth and uses innovation to stand among successful countries. Developing Slovakia must be a goal that transcends political differences regardless of opinions, origin, religion or nationality," said Rasi, who is convinced that everyone can contribute to changing the atmosphere in society by listening and being tolerant and willing to understand other opinions. "Because Slovakia's trauma isn't different opinions, but the inability to discuss them in a cultural manner, provide arguments, listen and seek compromises in the interests of the widest possible public," said the head of Parliament.

Rasi pointed out that in 2026, people will once again have an opportunity to exercise their democratic right in municipal and regional elections. He believes that the elected leaders will work as experts, professionally and for the benefit of the public. He also mentioned Parliament, which, he said, must function in a more predictable, calm and effective manner. "It shouldn't frustrate or polarise society. It shouldn't be a symbol of chaos or legislative improvisation that undermines public confidence in Parliament and democracy as such," he said.

According to Rasi, despite all the challenges, Slovakia remains a safe and stable country and a home that provides its inhabitants with space to live, work, raise families and pursue their dreams. "And it still has the potential to be even better," he stated.