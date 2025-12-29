Kalinak: Continuity Most Important in Appointing New Chief of Armed Forces

Bratislava, 29 December (TASR) – Continuity is the most important factor when replacing the chief-of-general-staff of the Slovak armed forces, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) has declared in his end-of-year interview for TASR.



Kalinak added that the army's human potential is very strong and that he'll select the new commander from those among the Slovak general staff who have already proven themselves.



Kalinak was referring to the fact that the term of office of the current Chief-of-General-Staff of the Slovak Armed Forces, Daniel Zmeko, is set to end soon.



"The name will, of course, probably be announced jointly with the chief-of-general-staff to the president, so that he can also consider it. I assume that as of February or March we'll gradually introduce the new chief to some new duties as well," said Kalinak, adding that the handover of command will take place in May, when Zmeko's mandate is set to expire.



The current chief of general-staff has already served two four-year terms, and under the Armed Forces Act, he can't apply again.

The chief-of-general-staff is nominated by the defence minister, the nomination is approved by the government, and the president ultimately appoints the official to the post. Zmeko has led the General Staff since 2018.