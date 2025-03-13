Kotlar Asks PG to Look into Results of Analysis of mRNA Vaccines against COVID

Bratislava, March 13 (TASR) - I'm asking Prosecutor-General Maros Zilinka to take immediate action regarding the results of an analysis of batches of vaccines used against COVID-19 among the Slovak population, Government Proxy for Investigating COVID-19 Pandemic Management Peter Kotlar stated at a press conference on Thursday, adding that these showed that all the tested batches of mRNA vaccines contained genetic information that has the ability to modify human DNA.

This, according to him, could lead to the development of several serious diseases.

"The results of the analysis of all the batches analysed proved that each and every single ampule contained an enormously high amount of a DNA vector that encodes an element for synthesizing the S protein, if not other proteins," said the proxy, adding that the genetic information contained in vaccines is capable of integrating into human nuclear DNA. "Consequently, such a human organism becomes, I'm not afraid to say, officially a genetically modified organism," he said, adding that this could be a permanent phenomenon that could cause, for example, the development of cancer.

Kotlar considers the findings to be scandalous and believes the use of the vaccines in question should be banned in Slovakia immediately. "The prosecutor-general should act immediately. The scientific community should sound the alarm, and all vaccine promoters should draw back. Modestly but sovereignly speaking, we are one of the few countries in the world, if not the only one, which has carried out such analyses and even published them," he stated. Vaccinated Slovaks, according to him, also have every right to know why they were given experimental gene therapy and to claim compensation.

Stating security reasons, he didn't want to report on how the analysis was carried out, where it was carried out or by whom, while claiming that Slovak experts were also involved. He wants to provide detailed information to the Prosecutor-General's Office and the government.

"I'll fully present the procedure, progress, results to the government, I'm ready to meet the deadline of March 31, 2025 as per the assignment," he said, adding that he's also willing to explain the issue to President Peter Pellegrini. "I publicly ask and urge him to stop disparaging the work of the government proxy, stop talking about nanochips and not to comment on a topic that he doesn't understand," he stated.

Kotlar said that he's already informed the US secretary of health and human services, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director and the US attorney general of the results of the analysis, along with selected health ministries of other countries and representatives of the global scientific community.

Opposition parties have called on Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) and Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to stop Government Proxy for Investigating COVID-19 Pandemic Management Peter Kotlar from spreading disinformation about vaccines against COVID-19, with the Christian Democrats (KDH) appealing to the premier to dismiss Kotlar from his post.

The opposition did so in response to the proxy's press conference on Thursday at which he presented the results of a vaccine analysis.

"Proxy for investigating the pandemic Peter Kotlar sank even lower today. He called vaccinated people genetically modified organisms and compared them to maize. He's only using his post to spread dangerous disinformation about vaccines and the pandemic, yet he has no evidence and is reluctant to publish his analyses," said MP for the opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party Oskar Dvorak.

The MP noted that the management of the pandemic was reviewed by the Supreme Audit Office, which published all the data in its report. "In addition, the pandemic is also being examined by the police and the Prosecutor-General's Office," he stated, calling on the health minister to condemn Kotlar's allegations.

Kotlar was also criticised by the opposition KDH. "I very much regret that the investigation into the pandemic is turning into a political cabaret. Instead of a critical assessment of the management of the pandemic and attempts to optimise the settings for future pandemics, we're witnessing a political order and destructive, fabricated thinking," said KDH MP Peter Stachura.

The party pointed out that Kotlar's allegations have already been clearly opposed by the expert public in the past and that it has unequivocally refuted all of his unsubstantiated claims. KDH also pointed out that Slovakia had a significantly higher mortality rate from COVID-19 due to lower vaccination rates.

The State Institute for Drug Control (SUKL) can't comment on the analysis of vaccines carried out by Government Proxy for Investigating COVID-19 Pandemic Management Peter Kotlar, as the results and methodology in question haven't been submitted to the institute for consideration, SUKL communications specialist Martina Steskova told TASR on Thursday.

"All assessments and analyses conducted on mRNA vaccines by European medicines agencies have confirmed the efficacy, safety and quality of the vaccines and they are duly registered like any other medicine," added the institute, also referring to the opinion of Germany's Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines (Paul-Ehrlich-Institut), which has addressed and explained the issue of DNA in vaccines in detail.