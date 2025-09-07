Kotlar Didn't Rule Out He Could Leave Post of Government Proxy

(JOJ 24,'Politika 24', 7 September)



Speaking on JOJ 24's discussion programme 'Politika 24' (Politics 24) on Sunday, Government Proxy for Investigating the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic Peter Kotlar said that the stability of the coalition is the most important thing, indicating that he might leave his post for the sake of stability.

However, Kotlar didn't answer the question directly. He stated that he'd be interested in the post of health minister in case of success in the next election.

The government proxy also noted that Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) is trying to ensure the stability of the governing majority. According to him, he himself poses a threat to stability. "If I continued to work with the results of my work, the stability of the coalition would be undermined, let's face it," he stated.

Concerning COVID-19 vaccines, he said the situation requires him to meet with the prime minister and Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) at the same table. Kotlar also stated that a few months after he took the post, he had prepared a report on the management of the pandemic. Asked what had happened to it, he replied that it was "probably not that substantial".

Kotlar repeatedly questioned the importance of vaccinations and reiterated information about vaccines that has been refuted by scientists