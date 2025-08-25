Kotlar Rules Out Stepping Down as Government Proxy for Now

Bratislava, 25 August (TASR) - Government Proxy for Investigating the Management of the COVID-19 Pandemic Peter Kotlar ruled out stepping down from his post for now, he told a press conference on Monday, adding that he does not consider the Slovak Academy of Sciences' (SAV) analysis of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines to be authoritative because the SAV is not a certified workplace.

Kotlar promised to stay in office till the end or until the government removes him. "The diploma will be torn up to pieces only when the result of the entire investigation process is that I'm not right and then I have no reason to stay in the institutionalised dogmatic health-care system," said Kotlar, noting that the SAV analysis doesn't disturb him. He added that the only thing he will ask for from the SAV is a list of names of scientists with signatures under the conclusion of the analysis.

The government proxy also stressed that he hadn't commissioned the SAV analysis. "I didn't spend €350,000, I didn't even spend a cent from the state treasury on my own original analysis," he added, noting that his "role" in the process of providing evidence ended with the filing of a criminal complaint and the submission of the forensic report to the Prosecutor-General's Office. "All other actions, evidence and hearings in the case are handled and provided by the law enforcement authority in its power," he added.

Last week, the SAV informed that its analysis of the composition of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines has clearly shown that these vaccines contain only trace amounts of DNA molecules, far below the maximum level set. In this regard, the SAV warned that the statements and publications claiming high levels of DNA are based on technically incorrect procedures and/or misinterpreted results. Such claims are false and misleading, according to the SAV.

It was back in April this year when Health Minister Kamil Sasko asked the SAV to test samples of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in response to earlier statements made by Kotlar. According to Kotlar, his analysis confirmed that all tested vaccine batches are capable of altering human DNA, which he claimed may lead to the development of several serious diseases.

Following the release of the SAV's analysis, the opposition has called for Kotlar's dismissal.