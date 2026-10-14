Marek Forgac Becomes New Kosice Archbishop Metropolitan

Kosice, 14 October (TASR) - Marek Forgac has become the new Kosice Archbishop Metropolitan, appointed to the post by Pope Leo XIV.

The announcement was made by Apostolic Nuncius in Slovakia Nicola Girasoli at St. Elizabeth's Cathedral in Kosice on Wednesday. Representatives of the Kosice Archdiocese added that the formal inauguration of the new archbishop is scheduled for 28 November.

The new archbishop metropolitan stated that he wants to be a servant and to carry out his mission with enthusiasm and joy. "I'm taking up the cross, because that's what it's all about. It's about taking the cross upon one's shoulders. That burden must be borne, and one must serve," said Forgac. At the same time, he expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him and thanked everyone who contributed to his appointment. As he himself emphasised, he's the youngest Roman Catholic archbishop in Slovakia.

Forgac said that he wants to focus on youth ministry and passing on the faith to the next generation, supporting families, and evangelisation through social media.

Marek Forgac was born in Kosice on 21 January 1974. He was ordained as a priest for the Kosice Archdiocese on 19 June 1999. In 2016 he was appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of the Kosice Archdiocese.