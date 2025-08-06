Minister Migal Discharged to Home Care after Cardiac Surgery

Kosice, 6 August (TASR) - Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation Minister Samuel Migal (Independent) was discharged to home care from the Eastern Slovak Institute of Heart and Vascular Diseases (VUSCH) in Kosice on Wednesday, journalists were told by Migal at a briefing held on the same day.

Migal underwent successful cardiac surgery on July 22. He expects to return to work and fully take up his duties in the fall. The ministry's state secretary Radomir Salitros will continue to be in charge of the ministry on a full-scale basis until the end of August.

"I believe that, with the rehabilitation program I have already started, I will be able to devote myself 100 percent to my duties sometime in late September or mid-October, sometime in the fall really," Migal said.

Before then, he said he would be gradually taking on work duties, adding that he feels very well and that his condition is improving every day.

"I expect that in maybe two, three or four weeks — I don't want to overdo it right from the start — I will be in office for an hour or two to take care of things that need to be tended to," the minister said. He thanked the doctors and medical staff at VUSCH, which he described as a top-notch institute, for the surgery and medical care.

Migal underwent seven hours of cardiac surgery at VUSCH on 22 July. The operation involved aortic valve reimplantation.