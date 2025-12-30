MP Smilnak Involved in Car Accident, Alcohol Detected

Bratislava, 30 December 2025 (TASR) - Martin Smilnak, a member of Parliament for the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), was involved in a traffic accident on Sunday (28 December) after which alcohol was detected on his breath, KDH has confirmed for TASR, adding that Smilnak is ready to face the consequences of his actions.



It was Plus jeden den daily that first reported the case.



"The Christian Democratic Movement has information about a traffic incident that occurred in Bardejov district (Presov region) on 28 December 2025. MP Martin Smilnak has expressed sincere regret over the incident, in which police measured 0.16 parts per thousand of alcohol in his blood after a collision with a deer," stated the party.



KDH added that Smilnak is cooperating with the relevant authorities, including Bardejov's traffic inspectorate, and he's prepared to accept the consequences of his actions.

"The Christian Democratic Movement will also respect the conclusions of the relevant authorities. We'll comment on the matter and take up an appropriate stance when their official assessment and decision is announced," said the party.



According to Plus jeden den daily, the accident occurred on a third-class road beyond the village of Sverzov in Bardejov district at around 4:30 p.m. Smilnak's VW T-Roc reportedly collided with a wild animal.



Presov police spokesperson Jana Ligdayova told TASR that a traffic accident occurred between the villages of Gaboltov and Sverzov on Sunday afternoon.

According to Ligdayova, a deer ran into the path of a car being driven by a 52-year-old man. The animal was killed as a result of the collision.

"A police patrol subjected the driver to a breathalyzer test, which showed a result of 0.48 parts per thousand. The driver is reasonably suspected of violating road traffic regulations and committing a misdemeanor. His driving licence was confiscated," said Ligdayova.

