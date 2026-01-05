MP Smilnak to Give Up Parliamentary Seat

Bratislava, 5 January (TASR) - MP for the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) Martin Smilnak, who was involved in a traffic accident in December and then tested positive for alcohol, will resign from his parliamentary seat, TASR has learnt from his video posted on social media on Monday.

Smilnak added that he isn't leaving public life.

"We live in a country in which people have become accustomed to politicians being untouchable and not being held accountable for their mistakes. That's not good, and we want to do things differently in KDH. I made a mistake and I'll pay for it. I've decided to resign from my seat in Parliament," he said.

Smilnak won't leave public life and won't remain silent when the government or politicians act in their own interests or against the interests of the public. He wants to continue to offer solutions in the areas of education, the future of children and a better life in Slovakia. He also expressed his gratitude for the support shown to him during a difficult time, but also to those who "still believe that politics can be done decently".

KDH respects Smilnak's decision, considering it to be an effort to set a new political culture in Slovakia. "The Christian Democratic Movement and its representatives uphold values in every situation and don't shy away from responsibility," said KDH in its response, thanking Smilnak for his work for the party and the public.

Smilnak's traffic accident occurred in Presov region in the afternoon of 28 December. After his car collided with a deer, which was killed, the police measured 0.48 parts per thousand of alcohol in his blood. Smilnak's driving licence was confiscated. The case is being handled by the police.