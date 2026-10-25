Official Results: All Eight Regions Re-elect Incumbent Governors

Bratislava, 25 October (TASR) – The State Electoral Commission on Sunday confirmed the results of Saturday's (24 October) regional elections, with all eight self-governing regions retaining their incumbent governors.

Juraj Droba (Freedom and Solidarity, Progressive Slovakia, Democrats, Team Bratislava) will continue to head Bratislava region, having secured approximately 71 percent of the vote.

Rastislav Trnka will remain as governor of Kosice region. Running as an Independent candidate, he received around 32 percent of the vote.

Milan Majersky (Christian Democratic Movement, Slovakia, Freedom and Solidarity, For the People, Conservatives–Christian Union, Progressive Slovakia) will continue to head Presov region, having garnered more than 48 percent of the votes cast.

Branislav Becik (Voice-SD, Smer-SD, Slovak National Party, Republic, Right to the Truth, Brothers of Slovakia) retained his post as governor of Nitra Region with 51 percent of the vote.

Erika Jurinova (Slovakia, For the People, Nova, Progressive Slovakia, Freedom and Solidarity, Christian Democratic Movement, Democrats, Conservatives–Christian Union, Civic Conservative Party, Democratic Party–Civic Democrats of Slovakia) will head Zilina region for another four-year term. She received around 52 percent of the vote.

Ondrej Lunter, who ran as an Independent, retained his post as governor of Banska Bystrica region with approximately 65 percent support.

Jozef Viskupic (Progressive Slovakia, Freedom and Solidarity, Christian Democratic Movement, Democrats, Slovakia, Hungarian Forum, Civic Conservative Party) will remain as governor of Trnava region, having secured around 54 percent of the vote.

Jaroslav Baska will continue to head Trencin Region. He stood for Smer-SD, Voice-SD, Republic and the Slovak National Party, receiving approximately 57 percent of the vote.

On Saturday, voters elected their representatives to the bodies of towns, municipalities and self-governing regions for four-year terms. The turnout in the regional elections reached 46.56 percent.

