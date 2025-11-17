Opposition Rallies in Bratislava Call for End to Fico Government

Bratislava, 17 November (TASR) – At a protest in the Bratislava Old Town Centre, the opposition parties Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), Progressive Slovakia (PS) and the extra-parliamentary Democrats called for the end of the government of Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD), aiming to defeat him in the next election.



PS leader Michal Simecka expressed his ambition to win the general election.



Tens of thousands attended the event 'They Will Not Take November from Us', held on Freedom Square to mark the 36th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution [the end of totalitarian rule in erstwhile Czechoslovakia, which Parliament permanently abolished as a public holiday as part of consolidation measures — ed.note].

The crowd chanted “Fico must go”, “We want change” and “We'll not give up Slovakia”.



According to Simecka, people in November 1989 had courage and a desire for freedom.

“Those are exactly the two values the communists did not understand. Just as Robert Fico does not understand them today. That is why he will lose, just as the communists lost,” he said.



As PS leader and opposition leader, he said he is ready to win the next parliamentary election and defeat Fico's government. He also declared on stage that one of the first measures after taking office would be to restore 17 November as a public holiday.



Slovakia, according to SaS chairman Branislav Grohling, has more goodness, strength and hope than anyone can imagine.

He is convinced the country needs a new Velvet Revolution, a revolution of decency, expertise and honest governance. “Hope is not weakness. Hope is the decision not to give up. It is the decision to believe that tomorrow can be better than today,” Grohling told the crowd.



KDH MP Frantisek Miklosko called it a disgrace that the government abolished 17 November as a public holiday. “Fico and his governing coalition want to erase from our memory this modern story of ours that began on 17 November,” he said.

He added that Slovakia has always had people who moved the country forward towards a better future.



Jaroslav Nad, chair of the extra-parliamentary Democrats, said the governing coalition could not intimidate them. He believes the Prime Minister is dismantling justice in Slovakia just as the communists once did.

“Today we see the Government Office acting as a loudspeaker for Russian propaganda from Moscow, just as it was under communism,” he remarked.



After the political protest, a civic gathering organised by the civic association Peace for Ukraine took place on Freedom Square. Several speakers criticised the current government, among them former prime minister Iveta Radicova (2010-12).

“Politicians are not meant to control us. Politicians are meant to manage public affairs, and if they cannot, they should leave. Politicians must serve the weak and vulnerable, protect all minorities and safeguard justice. They must not support crooks,” she said.



Representatives of the association also read out their manifesto on stage, calling it an appeal to all generations.

According to Peace for Ukraine, Slovakia faces a major challenge: preserving democracy in the country. “We fought for democracy, but democracy also means great responsibility,” they stated. They underlined that Russia has unleashed war on Ukraine and that Ukraine is fighting for its existence.



Representatives of the opposition's 'Slovakia' party did not appear on stage in Bratislava, but commemorated 17 November at gatherings in other Slovak cities, instead.