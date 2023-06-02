Palkovic: Razsochy Hospital Project Will Have to Be Covered from State Budget

Bratislava, June 2 (TASR) - It won't be possible to finance the project involving the construction of the new Razsochy Hospital in Bratislava from the recovery plan; it will have to covered from the state budget instead, Health Minister Michal Palkovic announced following his meeting with representatives of political parties on Friday.

He pointed to a risk to reputation as well as to problematic flaws that would take three to six months to fix. The quality of the project documentation is also a problem.

"There are flaws that we view as fixable in three to six more months at the minimum. So, it's very responsible for us to meet political leaders, and, as we received approval, the construction of the new university hospital in Razsochy will be covered from the state budget," said Palkovic.

According to the minister, changes will also have to be made in the case of Martin Hospital (Zilina region) with regards to the failed tender for its construction. The hospital should not be built from the recovery plan up to the 'fully fitted out' level, therefore, but only to the 'shell&core' level.

A Plan B should now be activated in order to prevent the loss of money. "We suggest giving a second chance to projects by hospitals that have drawn up and published investment feasibility studies in line with the law on budgetary rules for public administration. We would like to invite them to a meeting on Thursday (June 8), where they would present their projects to us so that we can judge how realistic their plans are," said Vice-premier for the Recovery Plan Livia Vasakova. She added that this applies to hospitals in Banska Bystrica (north and south), Trnava, Martin, Presov and to children's hospitals in Bratislava and Kosice.

Palkovic said that representatives of political parties have concurred that Bratislava needs a new university hospital. "I don't think that anyone who appears in the next government wouldn't support this project or wouldn't seek a way to implement it as effectively as possible," he added.