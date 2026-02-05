Parliament Refuses to Express No Confidence in Government

Bratislava, 5 February (TASR) - MPs rejected the opposition's proposal to express no confidence in the government in a vote held on Thursday afternoon.

Of the 139 MPs present, 60 voted in favour of the motion, 79 against, and none abstained. In addition to coalition MPs, the proposal was also opposed by independent MPs supporting the coalition, including Pavel Luptak, Roman Malatinec, Ivan Sevcik, Miroslav Radacovsky and Jan Ferencak.

The opposition submitted a motion of no confidence in the government cabinet back in January last year. The opposition parties claimed that the government had betrayed its promise to carry out its obligations in the interests of Slovak citizens, criticising government representatives for the consequences of public finance consolidation and Slovakia's shift in foreign policy toward the East.

Parliament hasn't yet voted on the remaining motions to dismiss individual ministers. This is because the proposers haven't yet completed their closing statements on these motions. Voting is only possible after such statements have been completed. MPs are expected to continue their closing statements on Thursday.